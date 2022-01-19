Winnipeg police headquarters shut down after man threatened to set himself on fire

The Winnipeg Police Service's downtown headquarters are closed for the rest of the day on Wednesday after a man attempted to set himself on fire.

A man walked in at about 11:35 a.m., and "flammable liquid was deployed in our building," Const. Rob Carver said. Police said in a statement that he doused himself in a substantial amount of the liquid.

The area was quickly evacuated of civilians, and police de-escalated the situation, while officers working at the front desk prevented the liquid from igniting.

They were able to take the man to hospital less than an hour later, before any harm came to him or the officers.

Carver says he's relieved the situation was resolved because people could have been hurt, including the man.

"It was a huge amount — a large amount of flammable liquid," Carver said

The building will be closed to the public for the rest of the day on Wednesday as a team cleans up the hazardous materials.

