Winnipeg police arrest 21-year-old after gunshots near CF Polo Park mall

A man was arrested in Winnipeg Wednesday for attempted murder in connection to reports of shots fired in the Polo Park area earlier this month.

On May 10, patrol units from the Winnipeg Police Service responded to gunshots in a parking lot on St. James Street, near the CF Polo Park mall, shortly before 3 p.m.

Though no injuries were reported, police say, evidence from the scene showed someone had shot a parked car in the lot.

On Wednesday, the WPS arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to the incident.

The man is facing a charge of attempted murder, and remains in police custody.

