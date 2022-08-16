Winnipeg police getting $17K to help track guns used in crimes

Police in Winnipeg are getting new funding to pay for equipment and training that will help them restore and track serial numbers on guns used in crimes.

The Manitoba government is giving $17,000 from the criminal property forfeiture fund to the Winnipeg Police Service to help pay for new work stations, which will give officers a safe environment to conduct investigations, the province said in a news release on Tuesday. The funding will also help them undergo more advanced training, the province said.

"Any firearm with a serial number obliterated is a crime gun and is a trademark of a smuggled or trafficked firearm used for a criminal purpose," Insp. Elton Hall, who is in charge of the police service's organized crime division, said at a news conference.

Four members of the firearms investigative analysis section recently completed certification training with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives attaché in Ottawa.

Gun crime is a rising trend in Winnipeg and in cities across North America, according to Manitoba's justice minister.

"Put simply, criminals can no longer be allowed to proliferate and use guns in crime," Kelvin Goertzen said at Tuesday's news conference.

Serial numbers are removed from guns to keep them from being traced, and are used by smuggling and trafficking groups, the province's news release said.

Police displayed some seized guns during a news conference on Tuesday. In 2021, the Winnipeg Police Service's firearms investigative analysis section recovered 859 guns. (Andrew Wildes/CBC)

To help restore those serial numbers, the Winnipeg Police Service started its firearms investigative analysis section as a pilot project in 2010, and made it an official unit in 2011.

In 2021, the firearms investigative analysis section seized 859 guns, compared to 721 in 2020.

Police were able to restore the serial numbers on approximately 89 of the 859 firearms seized in 2021.