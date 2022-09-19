Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Police recover gun, arrest several after group seen armed in William Whyte neighbourhood

Several people were arrested and a gun was recovered after witnesses saw the weapon among a group of people in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Monday, Winnipeg police say.

Police, including one with gun drawn, surrounded Burrows Avenue apartment

Two police cars block off a section of road.
Police blocked off a section of Burrows Avenue on Monday afternoon while they investigated a report that a group of people were armed with a gun. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

Police were called to the area of Burrows Avenue at Salter Street at about 1:45 p.m., Const. Claude Chancy said in an email to CBC News. 

The investigation led officers to an apartment building between Salter and Powers streets, where at least one officer was seen with his gun drawn.

Chancy says several people have been arrested.

There is no additional information available at this time because the investigation is continuing, Chancy says.

