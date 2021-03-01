Winnipeg police worried about missing man not seen since Tuesday
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who was last seen in the Centennial neighbourhood on Tuesday
Gilbert Allen Brass, 38, was last seen wearing dark blue sweat pants and carrying a dark blue backpack.
He is about five foot eight, slim, and has shaggy black hair, with a mustache and beard.
Police say they're concerned about his wellbeing.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
