Winnipeg police worried about missing man not seen since Tuesday

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who was last seen in the Centennial neighbourhood on Tuesday

Gilbert Allen Brass, 38, was last seen wearing dark blue sweat pants and carrying a dark blue backpack.

He is about five foot eight, slim, and has shaggy black hair, with a mustache and beard.

Police say they're concerned about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

