Winnipeg police worried about missing man not seen since Tuesday

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who was last seen in the Centennial neighbourhood five days ago.

Gilbert Allen Brass, 38, last seen wearing dark blue sweat pants, carrying a dark blue backpack

Winnipeg police say they're concerned about the wellbeing of Gilbert Allen Brass, 38, who has been missing since Tuesday. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Gilbert Allen Brass, 38, was last seen wearing dark blue sweat pants and carrying a dark blue backpack.

He is about five foot eight, slim, and has shaggy black hair, with a mustache and beard.

Police say they're concerned about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

