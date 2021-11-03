2 people pass out from gas leak while trying to steal furnace, Winnipeg police say

Two people who police say tried to steal a furnace from a vacant Winnipeg house on the weekend had to be rescued after accidentally causing a gas leak and passing out.

Officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a house on north Stella Avenue, between McGregor and Powers streets, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Wednesday news release.

Reisdents had reported an odour of natural gas, which could be smelled outside. The officers who responded noticed the strong smell coming from the house, and spotted two unresponsive people inside.

Police went in and rescued both adults, "who had been overcome by the noxious gas fumes," the release said.

Once outside, the pair — a man and a woman, both in their 40s — regained consciousness. They were assessed and treated by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. Both were detained and later released without charges.

Police said they believe the two had broken into the empty house and were trying to steal the furnace when the gas feed became dislodged and caused the leak.

Manitoba Hydro was also on scene to repair the damage and secure the leak, police said.

More from CBC Manitoba: