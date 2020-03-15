Police seek 4 suspects after woman robbed, assaulted

Winnipeg police are looking for four people after a 23-year-old woman was robbed of her headphones, then beaten up Tuesday evening.

Police said the woman was walking into the University of Winnipeg at around 5:30 p.m. when a man came up behind her and stole the headphones she was wearing.

The victim ran after the man — and the three women he was with — down Portage Avenue. Police said that's when she was assaulted by the women, and her purse and cellphone were stolen.

Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the four suspects to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or call Crime Stoppers.