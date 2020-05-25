Man arrested after woman flashed in Exchange District

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Winnipeg after a woman was flashed Sunday night, police say.

Winnipeg police responded to a report of a man who flashed a 23-year-old woman and "was now committing another indecent act" shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday near the theatre district in the Exchange.

When police arrived, they found a man with what later turned out to be a metal pipe and chased him on foot, police said.

One officer tried using a Taser but it didn't work, police said.

The 30-year-old eventually was arrested on Main Street near city hall.

He is being charged with an indecent act, resisting a peace officer and possession of a weapon, and remains in custody.

Police describe the man as having a medium build and a dark beard.

Anyone who may have been victimized is encouraged to call the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.

