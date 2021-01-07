Winnipeg man arrested, charged in city's 1st homicide of 2021

A 26-year-old man is facing charges in what Winnipeg police say is the city's first homicide of the new year.

Evan Jaye Littlejohn was arrested on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter in the death of Leroy Jamie Daniel Flett, 31, Winnipeg police said in a news release Thursday.

Flett was assaulted on Dec. 30, 2020, and died of his injuries on Jan. 1.

Police had asked for the public's help to find Littlejohn following the attack. At the time, police said they were called to a home on in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, where they found Flett. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police are treating Flett's death as the first homicide of 2021, based on the date he died. Initially, police had said his death would be included in the total for 2020, based on the day he was attacked.

However, that approach has been changed, police said in the news release Thursday, in order to align with official record-keeping by Statistics Canada.

"A homicide will be considered to have occurred in the calendar year in which the victim succumbed to their injuries or their remains are recovered, making this the first homicide of 2021," police wrote.