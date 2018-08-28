Assault rifle, sawed-off rifles among weapons seized in 2 separate Winnipeg police raids

An array of firearms seized in two separate investigations highlights the link between methamphetamine and violent crime in Winnipeg, police say.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg Police Service held a news conference to display a variety of weapons, including an assault rifle, hunting rifles and ammunition, which they discovered within the past week.

"Today's message is very clear — that we continue to see a direct linkage between the illicit drug trade, specifically methamphetamine, and violent crime and the use of firearms in our city," said Insp. Max Waddell.

In total, six people face firearms charges as a result of two raids by Winnipeg police.

On Aug. 23, officers with the street crime unit executed a drug search warrant at a house on Cathedral Avenue, near McGregor Street.

They found an SKS assault rifle with a 60-round capacity magazine, two bolt-action rifles and a case of .308 ammunition, along with methamphetamine, Percocet, Xanax, scales, money and a money-counting machine.

A 43-year-old man a 44-year-old woman face numerous firearms and drug-related offences. Police also arrested a 31-year-old woman wanted on two outstanding warrants.

This sawed-off rifle, seized by Winnipeg police, was displayed during a news conference Tuesday. (CBC)

Two days later, police executed a weapons search warrant at a house on Jefferson Avenue near Jones Street. They found a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle and two airsoft guns, as well as methamphetamine and prescription drugs, during the Aug. 25 raid.

A man was also arrested in front of the house and police seized an unloaded .30-06 rifle, soft body armour and ammunition.

Four people — two 31-year-old men, a 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman — face a variety of weapons and drugs related charges.

All of the suspects have been detained in custody.

The Winnipeg Police Service took possession of 1,165 firearms in 2017 — the most the force has seized since at least 2013, according data provided to CBC News.