Winnipeg man threatened cab driver, 5 people at Magnus Avenue home with rifle: police

A Winnipeg man faces multiple firearms charges after a cab driver had a weapon pulled on him last month — and several residents at a North End residence were later threatened by the same man, according to police.

The cab driver dropped off two men shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 30 on Magnus Avenue, near McGregor Street. After getting out of the cab, one of the men pulled out a rifle and pointed it at the driver, police said.

The second man pulled out a handgun, but tucked it back into his waistband after showing it to the driver, police said in a Thursday news release.

The first man kept his rifle pointed at the cab driver as he and his companion started making racial slurs toward the driver, police said. Both men pointed their weapons at the driver as he drove away.

Pointed rifle at people in Magnus home

Police also allege that at some point in the following weeks, the rifle-carrying man brought the gun to a home in the same block of Magnus Avenue where the cab driver was threatened. The man allegedly confronted five adults in the building and ordered them to their knees, while pointing the rifle at their heads.

He fled without incident, police said.

Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 27, police got a call about a man with a gun at the same Magnus Avenue residence and arrested him there, along with four other people.

After he stepped out of the residence, police say the man lifted his jacket to show a weapon tucked into his waistband. When police ordered him not to touch it, he allegedly laughed, pulled it out and threw it into the snow.

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man faces multiple charges including six counts of pointing a firearm, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

He remains in custody.

Other cab incidents in 2019

Two other men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested after police say a cab passenger pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and started firing shots out the vehicle's window on Jan. 13.

The same passenger shot out the cab's window after being dropped off, police said at the time.

Earlier this month, a 33-year-old man was arrested after a cab driver flagged a nearby police car, afraid he was about to be assaulted.

Police say the driver had picked up three passengers early in the morning on Feb. 11 when one of them demanded to be taken to multiple locations. When the driver refused, police say the man began to yell and bang on the cab's protective shield.

Police said at the time officers caught the man with 13.4 grams of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of $2,010.