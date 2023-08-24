Winnipeg drug bust nets $5.4M in meth, fentanyl and other drugs, police say

Winnipeg police seized millions of dollars worth of various drugs during a series of connected busts last month that saw officers raid nearly half a dozen properties in the city, police say.

Nearly 35 kilograms of methamphetamine, five grams of cocaine, three ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of crack cocaine were seized, a Winnipeg police news release said Thursday.

The drugs would fetch an estimated $5.4 million on the street, said Insp. Elton Hall of the Winnipeg police organized crime division.

Eight people were arrested, seven of them from Winnipeg. One person with ties to organized crime in Montreal was also arrested, Hall said.

Two loaded handguns, including one made with 3D printed materials, and $30,000 in cash were also seized, and several arrests were made, he said.

Over four kilograms of edibles, almost six kilograms of cannabis and 18 kilograms of cannabis shake — leftover parts of cannabis — were also seized, the news release says.

An assortment of guns, drugs and money recovered during the seizures is shown on a table at Winnipeg police headquarters on Monday. (CBC)

The bust and arrests stemmed from complaints and community concerns about drug trafficking downtown and in Point Douglas, Hall said.

Police responded by increasing street-level enforcement by the guns and gang unit in both neighbourhoods and investigating suspects, he said.

In June, the drug enforcement unit identified people suspected of involvement with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Winnipeg. The unit also suspected the individuals were involved in a shooting around the same time, Hall said.

Two people were identified as potentially being involved in bringing kilogram quantities of meth and fentanyl into Winnipeg.

Police witnessed people associated with two groups meeting off Waterfront Drive several times before the bust, Hall said.

On July 26, officers watched a man and woman carry multiple bags, a cooler and a hockey bag into a residence on Sherburn Street.

Police obtained a search warrant and entered the home the next morning. Over 34 kilograms of drugs were seized, including 28 kilograms of meth, Hall said.

That afternoon, police searched two other places, one on Qu'Appelle Avenue and one on Cumberland Avenue. Another eight kilograms of drugs were seized, including six kilograms of meth, Hall said.

Police also found a loaded Glock handgun with the serial number removed, and a loaded 9-mm polymer handgun with no serial number, largely composed of 3D-printed materials.

The gun was about 80 per cent manufactured in the U.S. and the other components were put together in Canada, Hall said.

"We're seeing more of it [3D guns], we're seizing more … receivers this year especially," Hall said.

Police recovered a prohibited silencer that fit both guns and lifted a fingerprint from the device that led investigators to a suspect, Hall said.

The force has shifted its mandate away from street-level to mid-level traffickers in recent years in response to not only a perceived rise in trafficking, but also addictions and homelessness issues, Hall said. The focus has been to try to get larger amounts of illegal drugs off the street and to "get the right people a) arrested and b) they're getting the proper jail time to prevent this."

"Five, six, seven years ago, we were focused on street-level trafficking, and really what that comes down to is it becomes marginalized policing. Really you're over-policing certain areas of the city," he said.

He suggested the quantity of drugs being seized in has increased as a result, with about 200 to 300 kilos seized in the past two years or 30 to 60 kilos every few months.

"In my 23½ years I am alarmed by it. It's a lot of drugs to be coming off the street," he said.

"Usually when you do a long-term project, you get these types of results, but now every two or three months, this is what the guns and gangs unit and the drug enforcement unit are seizing off the street, so we have a clear drug problem."

All eight people arrested in the busts remain in custody, police said.