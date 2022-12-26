2 died from injuries after Christmas morning fire in Winnipeg apartment: police

Winnipeg police say a man and a woman died of their injuries after a Christmas morning fire in a downtown-area apartment building sent six residents to hospital and displaced 42.

Const. Jay Murray with the public information office confirmed the two deaths in an email to CBC Wednesday.

Authorities are in the process of notifying the man and woman's next of kin.

Firefighters were called to Warwick Apartments on Qu'Appelle Avenue and Carlton Street just before 4 a.m. on Sunday and received reports of multiple residents trapped inside their apartments.

Emergency crews rushed six people to hospital, including three in critical condition and one who was unstable.

Smoke damage can be seen on the outside of Warwick Apartments on Qu'Appelle Avenue and Carlton Street in Winnipeg. Police say two people died of their injuries following the Christmas Day fire. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The building, which is six storeys high, serves as public housing.

Earlier that night, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it came to the Warwick Apartments to put out a small fire.

Michael Gibeault, a 12-year resident, called building security about the first fire. When he noticed the second fire, he said he grabbed a fire extinguisher from his fourth-floor suite and began to battle it himself.

"I was fighting it to make sure it didn't spread to anybody else's unit," Gibeault said Tuesday. "I'm the one who went around, knocked on everybody's door. I yelled, fire, fire, fire. Get everybody out."

Among those he helped go down the stairs were a pregnant woman and a man with an oxygen tank.

Meanwhile, firefighters were completing a search of the building to help get residents out who couldn't leave on their own, said Erin Madden, a spokesperson with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

She says they're investigating both fires, but it's not known at this time if they are linked. Police are also investigating, which is typical of severe or fatal fires, Murray says.

Michael Guibeault burned his eyebrows trying to help his fellow Warwick Apartments building tenants escape the downtown Winnipeg heritage building during an overnight fire on Christmas Day. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Gibeault says he only stopped fighting the fire once the flames escaped the suite he believes the blaze started in. His eyebrows were burned, as was a portion of his right arm.

Stephanie Bredin has lived on the second floor for five years. She quickly became aware of the heavy smoke.

"I noticed there was smoke, went back, did a quick sweep, got my kids ... and made sure to let any tenants on that side [of the building] know," she said.

Stephanie Bredin and her two children were among the 42 Warwick Apartments building residents who have been temporarily displaced following a Christmas-morning fire in downtown Winnipeg. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Fire alarms go off far too often in the building says Bredin, who is a mother of two kids, ages four and five.

"Most people when the fire alarms would go off ... they would just sleep through it. They wouldn't even bother going down because it's so often a false alarm," she said. "With my kids I have no choice because they don't like the sound."

Madden says Winnipeg Fire Paramedic's fire prevention branch has found no red flags on any reports from this Manitoba Housing building over the past few years.

She says any violations of fire code have historically been repaired quickly.

The residents displaced by the fire at the 113-year-old heritage building are staying at a hotel in the city for the foreseeable future.