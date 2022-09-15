Police watchdog probes fatal crash that happened moments after Winnipeg officers activated emergency signals

The Independent Investigation Unit is taking over an investigation after a crash that left two people injured and one dead this week in Winnipeg.

On Monday, Winnipeg police say officers were patrolling Munroe Avenue when they observed a vehicle start to accelerate northbound on Grey Street, the IIU said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police told IIU that officers then saw a second vehicle stopped at a four-way stop, so they turned on their emergency equipment hoping to prevent a crash. But then the two vehicles collided, with the first vehicle slamming into a hydro pole, according to police.

A male passenger and a male driver from that vehicle were taken to hospital in unstable condition, while another male passenger died after being rushed to hospital in critical condition, the IIU said. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

The driver of the first vehicle was charged with impaired driving, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Police say a loaded sawed-off shotgun was found inside the vehicle, leading to nine firearms-related charges against the driver and 10 firearms-related charges against the passenger who survived.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police, including fatalities.

Witnesses and anyone else who has information or video that could help the IIU is asked to contact investigators at 1-844-667-6060.