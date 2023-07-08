Winnipeg police found not responsible for crash that killed 1, injured 2

Manitoba's police watchdog has finished its investigation into a two-vehicle crash in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighborhood last year.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says Winnipeg police did not cause a fatal collision that left one man dead and two men injured.

Winnipeg police officers were patrolling Munroe Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2022, when they saw a vehicle start to speed up while heading northbound on Grey Street, the IIU said in a news release on Friday.

Police said they saw a second vehicle stopped at a four-way stop, so they activated their emergency signals in hopes of preventing a collision.

But the two vehicles crashed into each other, and the first hit a hydro pole, the IIU said.

Police responded to the scene, and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service brought a male driver, 45, and a male passenger, 32, from the first vehicle to the hospital in unstable condition.

A third male passenger in his 20s died after being transported to the hospital in critical condition, the IIU said. The driver of the second vehicle wasn't injured.

Police told the IIU, which looks into all serious incidents involving police, including fatalities, about the incident the next day. IIU then assumed the investigation.

Investigators spoke to someone who saw the accident and a police officer. They also obtained police radio transmissions, 911 phone audio recordings, GPS records for the police vehicle, video surveillance footage, photos of the scene, an autopsy report, and other reports with information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Ultimately the IIU found that "no actions by any police officer caused the collision and consequent death and injuries that resulted," it said in Friday's release.

After the collision, the driver of the first vehicle was charged with impaired driving, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

A loaded sawed-off shotgun was also found inside the vehicle, which led to nine firearm-related charges against the driver and 10 against the passenger who survived.

A report on the investigation will be available after a decision on the charges is made in court, the IIU said.