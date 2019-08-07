Winnipeg police set up 'exchange zones' to facilitate safe online sales

The next time you buy or sell something online involving a private sale, Winnipeg police would like you to use one of their newly designated exchange zones, located at each of the four main Winnipeg police stations.

Police have previously raised concerns after people buying and selling items online were assaulted or robbed by the people they had arranged to meet.

The new exchange zones — designated areas in the parking lots or near the entrances of the four stations — were announced in a news release on Wednesday.

People using the safe exchange zones might be recorded on video, police said, and the service doesn't take responsibility for the use zones or the monitoring, negotiating or completion of the exchanges.

Any sale of weapons or illegal items in the exchange zones is prohibited, police said.

The zones are located at the city's four main police stations at:

245 Smith St.

2321 Grant Ave.

260 Hartford Ave.

1750 Dugald Rd.

For more tips on how to protect yourself when buying or selling items online, visit the Winnipeg Police Service web page.