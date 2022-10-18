Woman dies after 2-vehicle crash at St. James intersection

A woman involved in a crash at an intersection in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood on Sunday morning has died, police say.

Corazon Manguerra, 81, was taken to hospital in unstable condition on Sunday, but succumbed to her injuries, police said in a news release on Monday.

Police say the SUV Manguerra was in was involved in a collision with a minivan at the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Empress Street.

A 45-year-old man who was also in the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital, police said.

Everyone who was in the minivan — described as a dark-coloured late-model Dodge Caravan — ran away from the scene after the crash, police said.

Winnipeg police are asking the public for information about this dark-coloured late-model Dodge Caravan , including dashboard camera video prior to the crash, to contact police. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The minivan was seen speeding before the crash, the news release said.

Police are asking anyone with information, including any dashboard camera video of the minivan, to call investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).