2-vehicle crash at St. James intersection sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in hospital, with one in guarded condition, after the SUV they were in was involved in a collision with a minivan at an intersection in Winnipeg's St. James area early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police say an 81-year-old woman was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the SUV, which was heavily damaged in the crash at Sargent Avenue and Empress Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and remains there in guarded condition, police said in a news release issued around 1 p.m.

A 45-year-old man who was also in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital, according to police.

Meanwhile, everyone who was in the minivan — described as a dark-coloured late-model Dodge Caravan — had run away from the scene following the crash, according to police.

One of two vehicles involved in a collision Sunday at Sargent Avenue and Empress Street. Winnipeg police are asking the public for information, including dashboard camera video, of this dark-coloured late-model Dodge Caravan driving prior to the collision at Sargent Avenue and Empress Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson did not specify how many people were in the van, saying that is part of the investigation, but said there were multiple individuals.

The news release from police said investigators learned that the minivan was seen driving at a high rate of speed before the crash happened.

Sargent and Empress has been closed to traffic all Sunday morning, and remains closed as of early Sunday afternoon.

Road closure: The intersection of Empress St/Sargent Ave is closed due to a MVC. Please find an alternate route. Will advise when the intersection is opened up to traffic —@wpgpolice

Police are asking anyone with information, including any dashboard camera video of the minivan, to call investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).