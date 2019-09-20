Police looking for missing 86-year-old man, last seen Friday morning
Winnipeg police are requesting the public's help to find an 86-year-old man who lives with dementia.
James Kirkhope was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Regent Avenue in Transcona.
He is described at 6'1 with a heavy build. Kirkhope has short, grey hair and blue eyes and wears prescription glasses.
He was last seen wearing black loafer shoes, a tan ball cap and a multi-coloured fleece jacket. Kirkhope was also possibly wearing jeans.
He was last seen driving a 2010 brown Chevrolet Equinox SUV with the licence plate ADC 756.
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone with information regarding Kirkhope's whereabouts to call the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.
