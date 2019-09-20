Police looking for missing 86-year-old man, last seen Friday morning

Winnipeg police are requesting the public's help to find an 86-year-old man who lives with dementia.

James Kirkhope was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Regent Avenue in Transcona.

He is described at 6'1 with a heavy build. Kirkhope has short, grey hair and blue eyes and wears prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing black loafer shoes, a tan ball cap and a multi-coloured fleece jacket. Kirkhope was also possibly wearing jeans.

Kirkhope was last seen driving a 2010 brown Chevrolet Equinox SUV, similar to the one pictured here, with the licence plate ADC 756. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone with information regarding Kirkhope's whereabouts to call the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.