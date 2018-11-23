'We are trying to be proactive:' Winnipeg police training workplaces on dangers of meth

As methamphetamine-related crimes continue to rise, Winnipeg police say they want to make sure businesses have the tools they need to keep their employees safe.

The service's drug enforcement unit provides training sessions to workplaces on the signs of meth use, and the effects the drug has on the user.

"They can look very agitated or irritated. It could be as simple as just mumbling," said Insp. Max Waddell.

"They really don't have full control of what they're doing and you will see people will be hallucinating," he said. "They could be just grabbing at the air, for instance, and there is nothing there."

It's a growing concern in the city, where methamphetamine possession charges have increased 890 per cent since 2012, according to the latest WPS annual report. In 2012, there were 33 such charges. Five years later, the number was 327.

Insp. Max Waddell shows off illicit drugs, including meth, on Nov. 1 that were seized in Project Riverbank, a nearly 10-month long investigation into an alleged Western Canadian drug-trafficking network. (Warren Kay/CBC )

Waddell said recognizing signs of meth use is key to removing yourself from what could become a dangerous situation.

"We always tell people we don't want you to engage an individual who is high on any illicit drugs, because the best way I can describe an individual who is high on meth is 'unpredictable,'" said Waddell.

The training is part of the Winnipeg Police Service's illicit drug strategy, which was implemented at the beginning of the year.

Businesses concerned about needles, theft

The West Broadway Business Improvement Zone invited the drug enforcement unit to a community forum in September to educate its business on ways to deal with the meth crisis.

"I think it's great," said West Broadway BIZ executive director Leah McCormick.

"I think a lot of businesses have been dealing on their own, navigating these concerns lately. Education is very important."

She said discarded needles and theft are two issues she hears about from business owners frequently.

The BIZ surveyed its members in the summer to find out more about how they are being affected by the meth crisis.

"The erratic behaviour, use of public washrooms is becoming an issue — panhandling outside, theft, safety for employees," McCormick said.

Fortunately, shoppers haven't been scared off, she said, but workers have had to deal with abuse from users.

Waddell said his first piece of advice for workers who contend with those problems is to make sure they're never working alone — and call for help if you're feeling theatened.

"Don't put yourself in a situation where you might not be able to exit your store," he said.

"Try and remove yourself from the situation.… If you feel threatened, by all means call 911 or the non-emergency line, depending on the situation."

He said the drug unit does a lot of public outreach and hopes more businesses will get in touch and request the training.

"We are trying to be proactive, get out in front of it," he said.

"I think unfortunately, until someone actually experiences, or they know someone who has actually experienced, an event where it has been really traumatic, that is sadly when they reach out."