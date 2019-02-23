Driving without plates leads to drug trafficking charges

A man and a woman are charged with drug trafficking after police found drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old woman behind the wheel and the 35-year-old man with her were detained when police noticed a can of pepper spray in the vehicle after pulling them over on Henderson Highway for driving without licence plates.

Officers then found roughly $3,000 worth of fentanyl, a small amount of meth and pot, more than $4,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and other weapons during a further search of the vehicle, they said.

The man and woman face a list of charges including possession of a weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

