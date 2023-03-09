10 Winnipeggers charged, more than $3M in heroin, opium seized in drug-trafficking probe

Ten Winnipeggers are facing charges and more than $3 million worth of heroin and opium has been seized following a five-month investigation into an international drug-trafficking network, police said Wednesday.

In September of 2022, Canada Border Services Agency alerted Winnipeg police about an opium trafficking network and a joint investigation began, police said in a news conference on Thursday.

On Sept. 22, Winnipeg police executed a search warrant at a home in the Maples neighbourhood, and arrested a woman, 26, and two men, 35 and 39.

Police seized four opium-laced rugs containing 9.6 kilograms of the drug, worth about $2 million on the street, 227 grams of black tar heroin, 20.8 grams of powder heroin, drug-trafficking materials and paraphernalia and just over $21,500 in cash, police said.

They have been charged with possession of the drugs for the purpose of trafficking, importing the drugs and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

In December, Winnipeg police say, they began investigating another drug-trafficking network in the Maples neighbourhood.

Last month, police say, they executed search warrants at two homes, two vehicles and four banks in Winnipeg and West St. Paul, arresting seven people, and seizing seven kilograms of heroin and opium, worth about $1.4 million, roughly $475,000 in cash, $120,000 worth of jewelry, drug-trafficking materials and a BB gun.

Six people in that arrest — four men and two women — are each facing drug-trafficking charges as well as possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Another man is facing those charges as well as weapons charges and violating his probation.

All 10 of the accused have been released with conditions as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding drug trafficking to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

