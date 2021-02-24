$11.5M bust of drug-trafficking network largest ever in city, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police have announced the largest seizure of illicit drugs and assets ever made in the city after a months-long investigation into a drug trafficking network dubbed "The Company."

Police announced at a news conference Wednesday that officers seized cash, bitcoin, proceeds of crime and assets valued at $11,580,500 as a result of a nearly year-long investigation led by the organized crime unit into a high-level, interprovincial cocaine trafficking operation.

Through an investigation that started in May 2020, dubbed "Project Gold Dust," police say they learned a network of drug traffickers was bringing large quantities of cocaine into Winnipeg from British Columbia.

On Feb. 10, a combined 144 police officers in Winnipeg and B.C. worked together to execute 13 property search warrants and nine vehicle search warrants in Winnipeg, as well as one search warrant in Surrey, B.C., one search warrant in Vancouver, and two vehicle searches in Vancouver.

Police say they seized $2 million in cash alone as a result of multiple search warrants. (CTV News)

The exhibits seized in Winnipeg included:

17 kilograms of cocaine.

$2 million in cash.

$270,000 in proceeds of crime, such as jewelry.

$107,000 worth of bitcoin.

Four firearms, including a Walther P99 9-mm semi-automatic handgun, a Sig Sauer P226R Legion handgun, a Daniel Defense M4 carbine automatic rifle, a Savage Model 110 .308-calibre rifle, as well as various ammunition and firearm components.

12 vehicles, valued at a combined $230,000.

Multiple properties, including a multi-unit condominium property valued at $1.7 million

This is the first time police have seized assets in the form of the cryptocurrency bitcoin, said Insp. Max Waddell, who leads the Winnipeg Police Service's organized crime division.

"Unless we're able to infiltrate that, it's going to be tough for us to detect that. It's just opening up a whole other world for these individuals to move value that's outside of the banks," he said.

Eleven people are now facing charges as a result of the investigation.

Waddell said search warrants were executed at properties in all corners of Winnipeg, showing that the drug trade has no borders and impacts all of the city.

"Organized crime and the illicit drug trade drives violence, it drives property crime and more importantly, it's killing people," he said.