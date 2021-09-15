Winnipeg police seize over $1.5M in drugs after 48-hour investigation last month

Winnipeg police say they seized a dozen guns, $150,000 in cash and more than $1.5 million worth of drugs following a brief investigation that began with a post on social media last month.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Winnipeg Police Service Insp. Elton Hall wouldn't say exactly what that post involved or how police came across it on Aug. 18 — just that it involved a firearm.

The post led officers to execute three search warrants across the city the next day.

One was at a home on Dalhousie Drive between Ulster Street and Silverstone Avenue, another was at a residence on Provencher Boulevard between St. Jean Baptiste Street and Taché Avenue and a third was at a hotel on Pembina Highway near Bishop Grandin Boulevard, police said in a news release.

The investigation took less than 48 hours and led to the arrests of four adults — two men, age 37 and 36, and two women, age 31 and 26 — who were charged with a total of more than 100 offences linked to drugs and firearms, Hall said.

He said one of the four people was "solely responsible" for the drugs and guns seized during the investigation, which he said likely only represent "the tip of the iceberg."

Hall would not comment directly on whether the people arrested were involved in a particular organized crime operation.

The amount of drugs and guns seized are "generally reserved for people in the drug trade," he said.

Police said they found 17.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, 8.5 kilograms of Xanax pills, 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and 500 grams of fentanyl. Smaller amounts of other pills and psilocybin were also seized.

Some of the drugs, guns and cash seized in the bust are pictured. (Winnipeg Police Service/Twitter)

The investigation also turned up several firearms — including a shotgun, rifles and pistols — ammunition and two smoke grenades.

Police will continue to investigate where those guns came from and whether any were involved in trafficking, Hall said.

He described firearms as one of the biggest challenges facing urban police services in Canada, and said investigators in Winnipeg are trying to take a proactive approach to avoid the fate of larger cities dealing with increased gun violence.

"What we're trying to avoid seeing is what's going on in Vancouver and Toronto right now, and I say that respectfully to the police services," Hall said.

"But you're seeing a lot of daylight shootings and random shootings in the streets. We don't want that here."