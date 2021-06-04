Possibly armed person seen in downtown Winnipeg, say police

Numerous Winnipeg police officers have been called to the downtown area Friday morning about a male who may be armed.

Winnipeg police are asking people to avoid the area near Sargent Avenue and Kennedy Street as they investigate.

Officers were first called to the area just before 9 a.m., a police spokesperson said.

It's unclear at this time if the male, who is in an apartment building in the area, is armed, said Const. Rob Carver.

No buildings have been evacuated at this time, but some people in the immediate area have been moved away from the scene temporarily, he said.