Possibly armed person seen in downtown Winnipeg, say police
Numerous Winnipeg police officers have been called to the downtown area Friday morning about a male who may be armed.
Police asking people to avoid area near Sargent Avenue and Kennedy Street
Winnipeg police are asking people to avoid the area near Sargent Avenue and Kennedy Street as they investigate.
Officers were first called to the area just before 9 a.m., a police spokesperson said.
It's unclear at this time if the male, who is in an apartment building in the area, is armed, said Const. Rob Carver.
No buildings have been evacuated at this time, but some people in the immediate area have been moved away from the scene temporarily, he said.
Numerous WPS units are on scene at Sargent/Kennedy regarding a male who may be armed. Please avoid the area as our officers work to resolve this situation.—@wpgpolice