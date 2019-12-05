'Trying to find words for this one': Winnipeg police mourn sudden loss of service dog Banner

The Winnipeg Police Service is saying goodbye to one of its four-legged officers.

Banner, who served nearly as long as he was alive, was put down suddenly on Wednesday.

The six-year-old Belgian Malinois started showing symptoms of being ill on Tuesday and was taken to a veterinary hospital, Const. Justin Casavant, Banner's handler, said in a statement.

Veterinarians said Wednesday that he had an aggressive cancer that was causing him to deteriorate rapidly.

"It was a great ride that ended way too soon; we wore our hearts on our sleeves and left it all out on the streets," Casavant said. Winnipeg police dogs live with their handlers.

'So loyal'

Casavant was told by the veterinarians that nothing could be done and Banner might have another week but would be in pain, said Ja'Net Casavant-Trudeau, Casavant's sister.

"For [Casavant], knowing that [Banner] was the type of dog not to show pain, he couldn't inflict that on him," Casavant-Trudeau said.

"[Banner] was always eager and just by his side, always waiting for the next command," she said. "Always so loyal to him."

Casavant's statement said Banner specialized in tracking and tactical support work, which involves high-risk situations such as approaching a house with weapons inside. He had more than 200 tracking arrests, including the arrest of Brian Thomas, who was convicted of killing Winnipeg Transit bus driver Irvine Fraser.

Less than 24 hours before his death, Banner's tracking led to the arrest of two individuals, Casavant said.

Casavant-Trudeau said her brother occasionally brought Banner to visit at her hair and nail salon if they were patrolling nearby.

An employee who works at the salon described Banner as a "furry celebrity around our workplace" because he was literally one of the police service's model dogs. He and Casavant were featured in the annual police calendar, which the salon carries, and in a video on tracking.

Banner was featured in the police service's annual calendar. (Winnipeg Police Service/Facebook)

"It's very tragic for our whole family," said Casavant-Trudeau. "This was his best friend and his partner.

"This is definitely going to break [my brother]."

The family came together last night and lit a candle in Banner's kennel that is still burning, she said.

'An incredibly hard-working pair'

News of the police dog's death struck a chord with the community as well.

"It's tough," Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said. "Banner was an incredibly hard-working dog and really impacted a lot of officers."

Many officers have stories about the dog helping with arrests "and just the work that this dog was capable of," Murray said, and the canine unit was proud of his many successes on the job.

The police service posted photos of Banner to Facebook on Thursday morning, announcing his death "with great sadness."

Banner and his handler also volunteered in the community, Murray said. For example, in mid-November, Casavant and Banner stopped by the station to meet a child who had just finished leukemia treatment.

"They were very charitable. They were always willing to stop and introduce the dog to those that were curious, or intrigued by the dog," he said.

"But they were also an incredibly hard-working pair, and I think Winnipeg can be very proud of the legacy that Banner's going to leave behind."

Police tribute

Cassie Maeren witnessed the emotional tribute paid to Banner by officers on Wednesday and posted about it on Facebook.

"I wanted to share something I saw today that has left me feeling a whole mix of emotions," she wrote, explaining she saw a canine unit pull up to the vet hospital in the city's Bridgwater neighbourhood.

"Fast-forward an hour or so and tons of other police cars show up at the vet and are parked all around the building. A bunch of officers get out of their cars and are standing at the door to meet the handler, who is walking out with a large box," said Maeren, who works near to the vet hospital and could see what was happening.

"The handler loads the box into the back of the K-9 unit vehicle and everyone appears to be crying and hugging," she wrote.

Justin Casavant sometimes took Banner to his sister's hair and nail salon, where the dog became a 'furry celebrity,' according to an employee who works there. (Submitted by Ja'Net Casavant-Trudeau)

That moment made Maeren's heart drop into her stomach "because we kind of all realized what had happened. I broke down immediately," she said in an interview.

As the vehicle holding the box drove off, the lights on every other cruiser turned on and they slowly followed the canine unit down the street, Maeren said.

"It was an absolutely beautiful sendoff. The police service gets a bad rap sometimes, seen as fighting crime and [being] tough guys, but you saw this really soft side to all of these people.

"And you saw someone who just lost his partner and his friend — and his family member. I couldn't get home fast enough to be with my dogs."

Casavant thanked people for their support in his statement.