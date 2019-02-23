Police watchdog called in to probe case of man who died in Winnipeg police custody

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died Tuesday while in the custody of Winnipeg police.

Officers had arrested the man, 56, shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a call about an assault and disturbance at a home in North Point Douglas, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police found an injured man in his 50s at the home, who was taken to hospital in stable condition, the release says.

Officers arrested a suspect near Main Street and Sutherland Avenue and took him to the North District station for processing.

The man was later found unresponsive in a holding cell and taken to hospital in critical condition. Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Under the Police Services Act, police agencies are obligated to automatically report fatalities and other serious incidents involving police to the Independent Investigative Unit of Manitoba.