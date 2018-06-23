Winnipeg police looking for missing man

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing Winnipeg man.

David Hanslip, 70, was last seen leaving his home in the Tyndall Park area around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say he left his home on a personal errand and was driving a grey 2006 Toyota Avalon with Manitoba license plates, FJE 701.

Police are concerned for Hanslip's well being.

Anyone with information on Hanslip's whereabouts should call police at 204-986-6222.

