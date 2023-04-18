Police watchdog probes crash involving Winnipeg cruiser

A crash between a Winnipeg police cruiser and a civilian vehicle — in which the cruiser also hit a downtown building — is being investigated by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Donald Street.

The driver of the civilian vehicle suffered a fractured rib and was sent to hospital, the police watchdog said in a news release on Tuesday.

Two police officers were also sent to hospital for examination and later released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information or video footage that could help investigators is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing so no further details are being provided at this time, the IIU stated in a news release.

Police officers set down markers at Notre Dame Avenue and Donald Street after a crash involving a police cruiser on Sunday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

