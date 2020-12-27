A man was Tasered and ended up in hospital late on Boxing Day after Winnipeg police say he fled pursuit, drove dangerously, crashed into another vehicle and then confronted officers with a knife.

The incident started at about 11:35 p.m. when police spotted a Toyota Tacoma truck in the downtown area with no licence plates and tried to pull the driver over, according to a news release issued on Monday.

The driver drove away, but was not pursued by police. The Tacoma was later spotted going eastbound on Portage Avenue.

Police followed the truck from a distance and called on the police helicopter for help.

The Air1 unit followed the truck for about 45 minutes as it drove to Headingley and back to the city, driving erratically through downtown, police say.

WATCH | Witnesses capture video of Winnipeg police using Taser on man following crash

Winnipeg police Tasered man during arrest after crash near downtown CBC News Manitoba Video 6:49 Witnesses saw a number of police officers surround a man while he was Tasered on Sunday. Police say he confronted them with a knife before they used the Taser. 6:49

At about 12:30 a.m., the man hit another person's truck at Sherbrook Street and Portage Avenue, but they weren't hurt. When police tried to arrest the man, he confronted them with a knife, according to the release.

Police say they Tasered the man, 28, and he was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and then released into police custody.

CBC News acquired a video taken by witnesses Heather Locken and Aaron Steele, which was later shared on YouTube, that shows the moments after the arrest.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said Monday police don't comment on social media videos.

Police were called to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, and continued to block traffic for several hours afterwards. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The driver is facing a number of charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, operation of a vehicle while impaired, flight while pursued by police and possessing a weapon.

The man was injured during his arrest, so police informed the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba about the incident.

Police say the IIU will monitor the investigation, but may take a greater role if new information comes forth.

CBC News has reached out to the IIU for more information.