Winnipeg police vehicle involved in crash while pursuing suspect
Winnipeg police vehicle involved in crash while pursuing suspect

Winnipeg police say no one was injured after one of their vehicles was involved in a crash late Saturday night while pursuing a suspect.

Police said it appears another vehicle turned in front of the police vehicle

Police say there were no injuries reported after one of their vehicles was involved in a crash Saturday night.

Winnipeg police say no one was injured after one of their vehicles was involved in a crash late Saturday night while pursuing a suspect.  

The collision happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of King Edward Street and Inkster Boulevard, when a Tactical Support Team vehicle was pursuing a vehicle believed to be involved in a firearms-related incident. 

Another vehicle turned in front of the police vehicle that was in pursuit, police said. 

Emergency lights and sirens were on at the time, according to a police spokesperson. 

