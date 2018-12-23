New
Winnipeg police vehicle involved in crash while pursuing suspect
Winnipeg police say no one was injured after one of their vehicles was involved in a crash late Saturday night while pursuing a suspect.
Police said it appears another vehicle turned in front of the police vehicle
Winnipeg police say no one was injured after one of their vehicles was involved in a crash late Saturday night while pursuing a suspect.
The collision happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of King Edward Street and Inkster Boulevard, when a Tactical Support Team vehicle was pursuing a vehicle believed to be involved in a firearms-related incident.
Another vehicle turned in front of the police vehicle that was in pursuit, police said.
Emergency lights and sirens were on at the time, according to a police spokesperson.
More from CBC Manitoba: