Police watchdog charges Winnipeg officer in crash that sent 6 to hospital

Manitoba's police watchdog has charged a Winnipeg police officer in connection with a crash that injured six people last summer.

The Independent Investigation Unit charged Const. John Misiewicz-Buzahora on Tuesday with three counts of driving dangerously causing bodily harm. The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba

Surveillance footage taken around 7:20 p.m. on July 13, 2019, suggests a Winnipeg Police Service general patrol cruiser car T-boned a minivan after failing to stop at a stop sign where Aberdeen Avenue intersects with Salter Street.

The impact toppled the van onto its driver's side and it slid to a stop just off Salter.

Four occupants inside, as well as two police officers, were taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

WATCH | Police cruiser collides with van on Salter:

Leo Fradin provided a video taken from a security camera installed on the side of his house. The video shows a marked car colliding with a van. 0:23

Winnipeg police said at the time that a general patrol unit vehicle was in the area looking into reports of a "suspicious male." A second patrol unit came to help and collided with the minivan while heading west on Aberdeen and crossing into Salter.

Emergency vehicles are allowed to disregard aspects of the Highway Traffic Act when responding to an emergency, though Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver noted at the time that public safety has to remain a priority.

Police eventually notified the IIU of the crash and the investigation was handed over to them.

Following the investigation, IIU civilian director Zane Tessler decided "there was reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred" and Misiewicz-Buzahora was charged, says an IIU news release.

Misiewicz-Buzahora is expected to be appear in provincial court on July 6, the IIU said.