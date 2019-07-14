Winnipeg police cruiser smashed in major North End crash
4 people sent to hospital in stable condition
Paramedics were seen treating one man and taking him into an ambulance on a stretcher from the back of a police car following the crash, which locals gathered at the scene said happened around 7:15 p.m. just north of the corner of Aberdeen Avenue and Salter Street in the North End.
Officials with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said four people were taken to hospital. They were all in stable condition, a spokesperson said.
Multiple emergency vehicles were present in the aftermath of the crash. A damaged police cruiser – its front end smashed in – sat in the middle of the northbound lanes while just metres away, a Dodge minivan lay overturned in the road.
The man seen treated at the scene was somehow briefly locked inside a police cruiser (not the damaged one), and crews worked with a tool to unlock the car's doors.
An ambulance returned to the scene and he was placed inside it, on a stretcher.
A white bicycle with a damaged rear tire had been placed up on the front of the police cruiser's grill bars.
