Winnipeg police cruiser smashed in major North End crash

A man who was being held in the back of a police cruiser was treated at the scene by paramedics. (CBC) A major crash involving a Winnipeg police cruiser, a minivan and possibly a cyclist shut down traffic along a major north-south route Saturday evening.



Paramedics were seen treating one man and taking him into an ambulance on a stretcher from the back of a police car following the crash, which locals gathered at the scene said happened around 7:15 p.m. just north of the corner of Aberdeen Avenue and Salter Street in the North End. A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser's front end was smashed after a collision on Salter Street Saturday evening. (CBC) Paramedics were seen treating one man and taking him into an ambulance on a stretcher from the back of a police car following the crash, which locals gathered at the scene said happened around 7:15 p.m. just north of the corner of Aberdeen Avenue and Salter Street in the North End.

Officials with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said four people were taken to hospital. They were all in stable condition, a spokesperson said.

A Dodge minivan with its windshield smashed in lies overturned in the road. (CBC) Two ambulances at the scene when CBC arrived left quietly without their sirens on, at about 8 p.m.

Multiple emergency vehicles were present in the aftermath of the crash. A damaged police cruiser – its front end smashed in – sat in the middle of the northbound lanes while just metres away, a Dodge minivan lay overturned in the road.

Police were hanging onto a damaged bicycle. (CBC) Police were not immediately available for comment about the nature of the collision.

The man seen treated at the scene was somehow briefly locked inside a police cruiser (not the damaged one), and crews worked with a tool to unlock the car's doors.

The man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was seen trembling on the ground as medics attended to him.

An ambulance returned to the scene and he was placed inside it, on a stretcher.

A white bicycle with a damaged rear tire had been placed up on the front of the police cruiser's grill bars.

CBC News will update this story.