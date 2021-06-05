Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with police car in Winnipeg's North End

A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital in stable condition after being involved in a collision with a Winnipeg police car on Friday evening, police say.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Redwood Avenue and Powers Street, in the city's North End, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police did not say how the collision with the marked cruiser car happened.

The two officers who were in the car were treated in hospital and released, police said.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in the province, has been notified.

The watchdog will assume responsibility for the investigation. No further information is available, police said.

