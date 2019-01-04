New
Unmarked police vehicle, car collide in St. Boniface
An unmarked police SUV and four-door sedan crashed on Provencher Boulevard Friday night.
Crash closes lane on Provencher Boulevard near Des Meurons Street while emergency crews on scene
The collision happened on Provencher Boulevard near Des Meurons Street.
One westbound lane of traffic was closed for a time on Provencher while an ambulance and two fire trucks were on the scene of the crash shortly after 7 p.m.
Two occupants from the car were seen being taken into the ambulance.
It isn't clear what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.
