Unmarked police vehicle, car collide in St. Boniface

An unmarked police SUV and four-door car crashed in St. Boniface Friday night.

The collision happened on Provencher Boulevard near Des Meurons Street.

One westbound lane of traffic was closed for a time on Provencher while an ambulance and two fire trucks were on the scene of the crash shortly after 7 p.m.

Emergency crews closed one westbound lane of traffic on Provencher. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Two occupants from the car were seen being taken into the ambulance.

It isn't clear what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

