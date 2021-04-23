Counterfeit Xanax pills with fentanyl, other drugs circulating in Winnipeg, police warn

Counterfeit pills that instead contain potentially deadly synthetic drugs are circulating in Winnipeg, police warned on Friday.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service's guns and gangs unit recently received what police described as "reliable information" that a number of counterfeit alprazolam pills (a drug sold under the brand name Xanax) were found to contain fentanyl or other unknown synthetic drugs, a Friday news release said.

Police warn users that these pills could lead to severe harm or even death.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

In the meantime, police advise drug users to never use alone and to carry naloxone if opioids could be present.

Anyone experiencing or witnessing a drug overdose should immediately contact 911, police say.

The federal Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects people from criminal charges if they seek emergency help for an overdose.

