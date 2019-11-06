Gang member shot dead in South Pointe pulled trigger in nightclub killing 2 days earlier, Winnipeg police say

A gang member who was shot dead in a South Pointe townhome last November is the person who pulled the trigger in a fatal nightclub shooting just days earlier, a spokesperson with Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit says.

Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, died after being shot inside Citizen Nightclub in downtown Winnipeg at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 2. Another man was shot in the lower body at the club at the corner of Princess Street and Bannatyne Avenue.

Less than 48 hours later, Rig Moulebou, 20, a former Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute all-star football player, was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an Airbnb rental property on Tim Sale Drive.

After Moulebou's death, police said they believed both shootings were gang-related, but could not confirm a connection between them.

After further investigation, police believe the killings are in fact tied and Moulebou was shot in retribution for the shooting death of Wahabi, the spokesperson with the Winnipeg police homicide unit said in an email Monday evening.

"Police believe Moulebou was killed in retaliation, because Moulebou killed Wahabi."

1st-degree murder charges

Three men now face first-degree murder charges in connection with Moulebou's death.

Arnold Nduta, 23, was arrested on Jan. 22.

A spokesperson with the Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit says the November shooting death of Rig Moulebou, 20, was in retaliation for him killing Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, at a Winnipeg nightclub two nights before. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Police arrested Abdullahi Mohamed, 23, in Winnipeg's Exchange District on Friday, and Manuchehr Haroon, 23, was arrested in Brandon, Man., on Monday.

Police did not say whether they are looking for any more suspects.

Police ask anyone with information about a black truck that was in the South Pointe area before the shooting, as well as a black Mercedes in the same area after Moulebou was killed on Nov. 4, to contact them. Anyone with any information about the killings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit.

Gangs fuelling violence in city

Investigators believe both Moulebou and Wahabi were gang members affiliated with different crews.

Police did not provide details about which gangs or the types and scale of activities they were involved in, while noting the problem with violent gang activity in Winnipeg.

Citizen Nightclub at the corner of Princess Street and Bannatyne Avenue has been closed since the shooting happened. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

"These gangs have been the cause of much of the recent violence in Winnipeg," the homicide unit spokesperson said.

The violence is not isolated to any particular neighbourhoods in the city, he said.

"These are not inner-city gangs. Many of them reside in more affluent areas of Winnipeg."

Gang initiation is not believed to be a factor in either case.

Funeral arrest led to gun seizure

The arrest of a man wanted in connection with the nightclub shooting led police to a cache of high-powered guns and ammunition in November.

Police were tipped off that Rami Hagos, a 24-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged involvement, was at Wahabi's funeral, said Insp. Max Waddell, head of the police service's guns and gangs unit when the arrest was made.

Citizen Nightclub has remained closed since the shooting happened.