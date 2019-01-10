Winnipeg police arrest 3 men, seize $60K worth of cocaine after Fort Garry chase

Winnipeg police say they found a kilogram of cocaine, with a street value of about $60,000, and made three arrests after a car and foot chase in Fort Garry Wednesday.

At around 9 p.m., officers saw a man known to them leaving a hospitality business on the south end of Pembina Highway, in the Fort Richmond area. They followed the man to the area of Royse Avenue and Pembina Highway, in Fort Garry, where he picked up a second man.

They attempted to pull the two men over but the car sped away, driving over a boulevard into oncoming traffic.

The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot between houses on Hudson Street, about a block south and just west of Pembina Highway. The driver later abandoned the vehicle around Manahan Avenue and Hudson Street, a short distance away, and took off on foot.

Police eventually tracked down the driver further north on Hudson Street, in the 1000 block, and took him into custody. He was found with $950 in cash.

The second man was spotted in a Jeep on Clarence Avenue around 9:45 p.m. He and three other men in the vehicle were also taken into custody. The second man had a cellphone and about $830 in cash when he was taken into custody.

Police searched a different vehicle one of the men had been using a day earlier and found nearly a kilogram of cocaine, with a street value of $60,000.

After obtaining warrants and searching two rooms at the Fort Richmond business, officers also found multiple rocks of crack cocaine worth $120.00.

Police have charged a 33-year-old Winnipeg man with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and fleeing from a police officer, among other charges.

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man and a 24-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, also face charges.​

All three men were detained.