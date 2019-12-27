Police investigate Christmas Day homicide in Winnipeg's North End

A Christmas Day armed standoff on Redwood Avenue was related to a homicide, Winnipeg police say.

Police are investigating the homicide of a man in his 30s, which is related to an assault investigation that brought an armoured rescue vehicle and tactical officers to Redwood for a search, Const. Rob Carver said Friday.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the entire block of Redwood Avenue between Salter Street and Aikins Street was blocked off for an operation involving more than a dozen officers and 14 vehicles.

Police initially showed up at a home on Redwood around 10:30 a.m. in response to a report of an assault that took place elsewhere, Carver said on Wednesday.

Police were told there may have been a man inside with a gun, he said.

Police use weapons as the home is searched. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

"We ended up surrounding the house. The tactical support team came out. People weren't responding to our requests that they come out," Carver said.

Faced with a standoff, the police called in the armoured rescue vehicle.

At one point, tactical officers drew their weapons and used the loudspeaker on the armoured vehicle to demand people inside the home come out.

Carver said more details will be released later on Friday.

This is the city's 43rd homicide of the year.