Winnipeg man accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls age 13-16

Winnipeg police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly luring three girls, plying them with drugs and alcohol and sexually assaulting them.

After a five-month-long investigation, officers with the child exploitation unit and child abuse unit arrested a man on Tuesday who they believe had been hiding from police.

Investigators allege that from December 2021 to February 2022, the man lured three girls he knew to different places in the city with promises of drugs and alcohol.

The girls, age 13 to 16, were given the drugs and alcohol and then forced to do various sexual acts.

Police have arrested the 35-year-old and charged him with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, three counts of administering drugs with the intent to harm, two counts of luring a person under 16 years of age, forcible confinement and invitation to sexual touching.

He's also charged with failing to comply with a promise to appear and a probation order, failing to attend court, four counts of failing to comply with a release order and theft under $5,000.

The man is in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: