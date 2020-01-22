Winnipeg police officer charged again, this time with obstructing justice

A Winnipeg police officer has been accused of tampering with his own speeding ticket to prevent it from being issued.

The officer, who was charged with assault causing bodily harm and unsafe storage of a firearm last year, is now facing more charges after an investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog.

Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy was charged with unauthorized use of a computer, fraud and obstructing justice, the Independent Investigation Unit announced on Wednesday.

"I'm concerned about the allegations involving the conduct of Sgt. Cassidy," police chief Danny Smyth said the same day. He added Cassidy is currently on paid administrative leave.

According to the IIU, the officer was captured speeding in his own vehicle while on duty on Oct. 1.

Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth said he's concerned by the allegations against Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy. (Trevor Brine/CBC) When he returned to the office from his lunch break, Cassidy allegedly made unauthorized entries in a Winnipeg Police Service computer system to prevent the speeding ticket from issuing.

The IIU determined it was in the public interest for the unit to investigate. Civilian Director Zane Tessler determined there were reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred. Cassidy was then charged.

Smyth said Cassidy was on desk duty working in the photo radar department at the time of the alleged offences. He had been removed from the field over his prior charges while waiting for criminal proceedings to take place.

"We try, if possible, to find suitable a job for them — taking them out of the field, giving them limited access. We felt that that was an appropriate duty for him at the time," Smyth said.

"We did not expect this to happen."

Smyth says Cassidy will be subject to a police service disciplinary process, the outcome of which could result in anything from a reprimand to termination.

"This regulatory process will run simultaneous to the criminal proceedings and could affect his employment status down the road," he said. Cassidy won't return to desk duty, though.

In addition, Smyth says the police service's professional standards unit conducted an audit on its photo radar computer system going back six years and didn't find any other instances of misconduct. It won't be made public.

Cassidy is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

Prior charges

Cassidy, who has been a member of the force for more than 20 years, was charged in January 2019 for an incident on March 2017, where he punched and kneed a 32-year-old man while trying to help other officers arrest him.

The man, who suffered head injuries, has since filed a civil lawsuit, arguing he was unlawfully arrested and beaten by the officer, who wasn't on duty at the time.

In August, Cassidy was charged with the unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing a restricted weapon at an unauthorized place. Smyth said he had his personal gun, which was properly registered, in his work locker.

Court appearances related to these prior charges are scheduled for Feb. 13 and May 19.

Smyth said he's cooperating with the IIU and takes the charges against Cassidy seriously.

"The integrity of the conduct of police officers and the integrity of police systems must be paramount if the people we serve are to trust the police."