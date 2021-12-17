Winnipeg police arrest, charge 3 men in connection with November homicide

Three men have been arrested and charged following an investigation into the death of a Winnipeg man.

Felix Bernard Chief was in the area around Burrows Avenue and Aikins Street when he was confronted by a group of three people.

Chief was assaulted and found unresponsive by emergency personnel in the early hours of Nov. 7.

Paramedics rushed the 28-year-old to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The Winnipeg Police Service charged Jordan Rae Myerion, 23, with second-degree murder on Dec. 10. Police also charged Nicholas Brett MacDonald, 26, and Jeremy Aaron Scott, 25, with manslaughter on Dec. 8 and Friday, respectively.

All three men are in custody.

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).