Winnipeg police charge 3 more men in connection with 2 homicides, stabbing believed to be linked

Three more men from Winnipeg are facing charges in connection with two homicides that police believe are linked.

Jordan Elvin McFadyen, 27 and Rory Shane Nash, 39 have each been charged with two counts of both first-degree murder and aggravated assault, Winnipeg police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Additionally, Eyan Douglas Ballantyne, 33, is charged with one count of both manslaughter and aggravated assault.

On Jan. 29, police found the body of Carl George Wescoupe, 40, inside the Manwin Hotel, which is on Main Street, between Logan and Henry avenues.

On Feb. 1, police responded to a stabbing at another hotel on Main Street, between Jarvis and Dufferin avenues. While be taken to hospital, the wounded man said another man might be hurt nearby.

Officers were directed to an apartment suite a few blocks away at the corner of Selkirk Avenue and Austin Street N., where they found the body of Lee James Boulette, 40.

Kurtis Joseph Dilallo, 39, Robert Shawn Murdock, 31, and Ernest John Young, 54, were each charged with two counts of both first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to the deaths of Boulette and Wescoupe by police on Feb. 6.

Investigators from the homicide unit believe the incidents are linked.

