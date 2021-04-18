Death investigated as homicide after man shot in Winnipeg cemetery

Police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a man was shot at a cemetery in Winnipeg's Fort Garry neighbourhood on Friday evening and later died.

Officers were called to the Thomson In The Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on McGillivray Boulevard at about 5:10 p.m., according to a release issued on Sunday.

A man was found shot and taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as a 21-year-old man named Hayder Hassan, the release says.

The homicide unit is investigating Hassan's death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is being asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: