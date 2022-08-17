Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Man found dead at Cathedral Avenue house in suspected homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide at a house on Cathedral Avenue.

Evidence markers placed in backyard of bungalow

CBC News ·
Five evidence markers can be seen in the backyard of a small bungalow, which has police tape around it and a police cruiser parked in the lane near a garage on the right side of the photo.
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide at a house on Cathedral Avenue. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide at a house on Cathedral Avenue.

Officers found a dead man inside the house near MacGregor Street when they responded to a call about a suspicious death around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a police news release said.

Police tape surrounds the house, with police vehicles parked on the boulevard in front and the back lane on Wednesday morning.

Evidence markers sit outside the small bungalow, which is surrounded by police tape, including the front and back yards.

A Winnipeg police cruiser is parked on a boulevard in front of a single-storey house, which is surrounded in yellow police tape.
Investigators have been at the house since 3 p.m. Tuesday. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now