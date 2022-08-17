Man found dead at Cathedral Avenue house in suspected homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide at a house on Cathedral Avenue.

Officers found a dead man inside the house near MacGregor Street when they responded to a call about a suspicious death around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a police news release said.

Police tape surrounds the house, with police vehicles parked on the boulevard in front and the back lane on Wednesday morning.

Evidence markers sit outside the small bungalow, which is surrounded by police tape, including the front and back yards.

Investigators have been at the house since 3 p.m. Tuesday. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

