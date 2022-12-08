Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in August death of 83-year-old
Winnipeg police have charged a 60-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of an 83-year-old man in August.
Roman Demczyszak, 60, accused of killing Pajo (Paul) Radocaj
Roman Demczyszak was arrested and charged on Tuesday in connection with the death of Pajo (Paul) Radocaj, police said in a news release on Thursday.
Radocaj's body was found in a house on Cathedral Avenue near MacGregor Street on Aug. 16.
Investigators believe Radocaj and Demczyszak didn't know each other before the homicide, but met through acquaintances before Radocaj was assaulted.