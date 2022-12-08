Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in August death of 83-year-old

Roman Demczyszak, 60, accused of killing Pajo (Paul) Radocaj

CBC News ·
Five evidence markers can be seen in the backyard of a small bungalow, which has police tape around it and a police cruiser parked in the lane near a garage on the right side of the photo.
Police are seen on Aug. 17 outside a home on Cathedral Avenue where Pajo (Paul) Radocaj was found dead. On Tuesday, Roman Demczyszak was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Winnipeg police have charged a 60-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of an 83-year-old man in August.

Roman Demczyszak was arrested and charged on Tuesday in connection with the death of Pajo (Paul) Radocaj, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Radocaj's body was found in a house on Cathedral Avenue near MacGregor Street on Aug. 16.

Investigators believe Radocaj and Demczyszak didn't know each other before the homicide, but met through acquaintances before Radocaj was assaulted.

