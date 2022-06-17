Winnipeg police make arrests in catalytic converter thefts

Winnipeg police have made three arrests in connection with a series of catalytic converter thefts.

In response to a significant increase in thefts of the valuable automotive component, Winnipeg police say their property crime unit began a four-month investigation called Project Precious.

The investigation has resulted in three arrests: two men from Anola, Man., and one man from Winnipeg.

On June 2, the Winnipeg Police Service's tactical support team and the Springfield Police Service searched a business in the 2200 block of Springfield Road.

During the search, police said they seized 13 catalytic converters, $12,500 in Canadian currency, 9.4 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of cannabis, 2,400 milligrams of psilocybin, and transactional documents.

The two men from Anola, age 35 and 48, are facing seven charges, including:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Trafficking property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They are also facing various drug-related charges. None of their charges have been tested in court.



A 43-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

Public information officer Const. Dani McKinnon told the media that stealing catalytic converters and selling them for scrap metal is "quite lucrative."

The car parts can sell for hundreds of dollars apiece, and Manitoba Public Insurance told CBC in December that replacing the converters can cost owners between $1,500 and $2,500.

McKinnon says that it isn't easy to catch the thieves as it's happening, because it's a quick job to remove the part from a vehicle.

"We knew they were taking them somewhere. This particular scrap yard was located, and over the four months learned that it was a prevalent player," McKinnon said.

She noted that while 13 converters were seized, police determined that the stolen units were being brought to the scrap yard in large quantities, not one by one.

Police estimate that the thefts have quadrupled in the last year. MPI told CBC in December that there has been a 450 per cent increase between 2020 and 2021.

McKinnon says car owners should park in garages and well-lit areas if they can. But ultimately, there isn't much that can be done to prevent the thefts.

"At the end of the day, this is a crime of opportunity … if your vehicle is targeted, it's nothing you did wrong."

