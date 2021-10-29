Crash involving unmarked Winnipeg police car sends 3 to hospital

Two cars were left in crumpled heaps Thursday night and three people were sent to hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police car.

The unmarked cruiser was heading south on Main Street near College Avenue when it collided with a woman's car around 7 p.m., Winnipeg police said in a news release.

The woman, in her 20s, is in hospital in stable condition. Two officers from the cruiser were also sent to hospital, where they were treated and released.

Main Street, between Mountain and Redwood avenues, was blocked off to traffic for several hours following the crash.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has now taken over the investigation. As a result, the Winnipeg Police Service is not releasing any additional information about what happened.

The woman's car ended up on the sidewalk with a heavily damaged passenger side. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The IIU looks into all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

Investigators examine the wreckage of an unmarked police car after a crash on Main Street. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

