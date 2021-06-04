6 people sent to hospital Thursday evening after car crash in Winnipeg's North Kildonan area

Six people were sent to hospital Thursday evening — one in unstable condition — after Winnipeg police say a car tried making a right-turn but hit a pickup truck and pushed it into the oncoming lane.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a Ford Fusion was travelling west on Chief Peguis Trail toward Henderson Highway, in Winnipeg's North Kildonan area.

Police say the car tried turning right onto Henderson but was "slingshot" into the lane and hit a pickup truck that was heading north. The collision pushed the pickup into the southbound lane on Henderson, police say.

The Ford Fusion caught on fire after the crash, but somebody nearby picked up a fire extinguisher and helped put out some of the flames, police said.

Police believe the individual's efforts likely improved the outcomes for the people in that vehicle, according to the Winnipeg Police Service duty officer who spoke with CBC News Thursday night.

All six people involved in the crash were sent to hospital. Only the driver of the pickup truck was in unstable condition, police said. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

There were five people in the Fusion: a 25-year-old woman was driving, her boyfriend was in the passenger seat, their two children and the children's grandmother were in the back seats, police say.

The person driving the pickup truck was the only one in that vehicle, they added.

All six people were sent to hospital, but only the pickup driver was transported in unstable condition, police say.

The intersection was still blocked off to traffic shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, while police were investigating.

