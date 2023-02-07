RCMP investigate after 2 Winnipeg officers, Alberta man injured in crash

A man from Alberta and two on-duty Winnipeg police officers were injured in a crash east of the city around 5:35 p.m. on Jan. 31, RCMP say.

The accident happened on Highway 1, near Prawda in the rural municipality of Reynolds, Man.

The 22-year-old male driver from Alberta was taken to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The two officers were taken to a Winnipeg hospital where they were treated for their injuries and then released.

The accident was reported to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which has decided to take a monitoring role in the RCMP investigation. The Independent Investigation Unit was created to investigate all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

"The incident did not result in a serious injury. The officers were treated and released from the hospital, therefore it does not meet the mandate of the IIU," the Independent Investigation Unit said in an email.

